Towards a Viksit Bharat: The farm sector must play a bigger role in our economy
Summary
- Prioritizing infrastructure and logistics capacity in the agriculture sector may help revive primary sector growth. For an inclusive journey towards developed country status, agriculture mustn’t get left behind.
India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047 depends on the strategic implementation of enabling reforms. While innovative ideas have been proposed for a Viksit Bharat, the primary sector has largely been left out. Despite being home to 18% of the world population with a median age of 28.2 years, we tend to overlook our core strength—i.e., domestic private consumption, which constitutes nearly 61% of GDP—while focusing on export-led growth.