Towards a Viksit Bharat: The farm sector must play a bigger role in our economy

While devising a national strategy, we must ascertain the sources of inequality. Decomposing Gini coefficients calculated from income data from 1951 to 2023, we see that rising primary-sector income has a far better equalizing effect on the distribution of total income than the two other sectors, as the Gini coefficient in the farm sector is 0.32, against 0.56 for industry and 0.60 for services. Also, a 1% rise in primary-sector income is seen to reduce income inequality, while the same in the industrial and service sectors add to inequality (more so in the latter). Reducing overall income inequality requires agriculture to perform well, and to that end, we need suitable reforms to boost the sector’s output through capital formation and inclusive policies.