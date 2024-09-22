Working conditions and human rights are two sides of the same coin
Summary
- A young life lost to probable overwork should remind the government and regulators of India’s commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the moral imperative to protect human rights in the workplace.
Passage of time tends to blur memories of historical facts and events from the not-so-distant past. Such a fog seems to be obscuring the link between the tragic death of a young chartered accountant employed with audit firm EY and the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).