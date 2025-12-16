Spiralling diplomatic ties between Japan and China are sure to affect some businesses. But one company is poised to stand its ground: Toyota. After all, the world’s biggest carmaker has already survived a much bigger challenge—a tectonic shift in China’s auto industry that has decimated most foreign players there.
Toyota’s China playbook is a masterclass in survival against the odds
SummaryAs tensions rise between Beijing and Tokyo, Japanese carmaker Toyota is doing well for itself in a Chinese market that’s fast going electric. It adapted quickly to the EV shift and now has offerings so tempting that a geopolitical rift may not be able to get in the way of its sales.
