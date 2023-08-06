Trade barriers must be deployed with caution

India has imposed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers. Any entity looking to ship these e-devices in for local sale from 1 November will need the state’s nod. This will impact foreign brands selling here, as the bulk of this hardware is imported, mostly from China. Even though the Centre denies a Licence Raj redux, the move is protectionist, signifying an increase in its power over the market. Its primary aim is to boost the domestic manufacturing of these items with budgetary support—incentives were recently upped—behind an import barrier. Such a policy push for ‘Make in India’ risks a run-in with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules designed for barrier- free trade , which may partly explain the citation of ‘security’ as a big motive—this carve-out could allow such curbs. Possible exposure to Chinese spyware has been hinted at. We need to weigh the geo-strategic and job creation ends that may be served this way against the costs.

The seven items under licensing accounted for about $8.8 billion of imports in 2022-23, about three-fifths of it from China. This sum was swelling. Even if technical bug-control could have dealt with security risks, the Centre has opted for trade barricades, a blunt tool seen to mark an inward policy turn. A reminder of our closed economy pre-1991, it clearly is. That model of autarky failed. The Licence Raj taught us that state props for enterprise can get sticky as sunset clauses are rolled over, resulting in a net transfer of welfare from people to favoured parties. The last century showed that a market subject to the heavy hand of state control rarely works out well for an economy, even if it flatters to deceive at first. Market forces let popular choices shape outcomes directly and global free trade can in theory optimize resource allocation for the maximum benefit of most, thanks to gains of economic efficiency: We’d all be better off if we did what we’re relatively good at, while we buy cheaply from others what we need not waste resources on. This, on paper, is the win-win promise of trade without borders. Geo-cracks, however, have widened lately, trade relations have taken a geopolitical hue, and new opportunities need to be grabbed while global value chains bend away from China.

It comes down to strategy. The goal is to offer India as a China-plus-one manufacturing hub for the world, even as a new data protection law supports hardware demand with its localization push. The playbook in use would be broadly what led the recent rise of Apple and Samsung as handset export stars. By this ‘springboard’ game, once a global edge is achieved, public coffers can be relieved and the benefits of an export base obtained. Under India’s latest self-reliance thrust, once the licensing shake-up settles, devices may need to be assembled from foreign kits to begin with. But while factories create jobs and foster a wider local supply ecosystem, we must take care not to burden Indian buyers with costlier machines that could push up basic costs in an economy fast going digital. For this, our trade shield will have to calibrate import flows closely so that local output does not charge significantly higher prices than what global competition would set. Also, domestic manufacturers should not need protection and props beyond a point if India emerges as a competitive laptop-making hub. Such interventions must not outlive their purpose. Critics have cited the long failure record of such plans. But, like central planning, industrial policy isn’t doomed if done right. India must make it work.