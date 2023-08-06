Trade barriers must be deployed with caution

Trade barriers must be deployed with caution3 min read 06 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Import licensing for work devices like laptops and PCs are protectionist, with all its pitfalls, but could yet work for India if wielded well as part of a strategy for local manufacturing
India has imposed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers. Any entity looking to ship these e-devices in for local sale from 1 November will need the state’s nod. This will impact foreign brands selling here, as the bulk of this hardware is imported, mostly from China. Even though the Centre denies a Licence Raj redux, the move is protectionist, signifying an increase in its power over the market. Its primary aim is to boost the domestic manufacturing of these items with budgetary support—incentives were recently upped—behind an import barrier. Such a policy push for ‘Make in India’ risks a run-in with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules designed for barrier-free trade, which may partly explain the citation of ‘security’ as a big motive—this carve-out could allow such curbs. Possible exposure to Chinese spyware has been hinted at. We need to weigh the geo-strategic and job creation ends that may be served this way against the costs.