Trade barriers must be deployed with caution

The seven items under licensing accounted for about $8.8 billion of imports in 2022-23, about three-fifths of it from China. This sum was swelling. Even if technical bug-control could have dealt with security risks, the Centre has opted for trade barricades, a blunt tool seen to mark an inward policy turn. A reminder of our closed economy pre-1991, it clearly is. That model of autarky failed. The Licence Raj taught us that state props for enterprise can get sticky as sunset clauses are rolled over, resulting in a net transfer of welfare from people to favoured parties. The last century showed that a market subject to the heavy hand of state control rarely works out well for an economy, even if it flatters to deceive at first. Market forces let popular choices shape outcomes directly and global free trade can in theory optimize resource allocation for the maximum benefit of most, thanks to gains of economic efficiency: We’d all be better off if we did what we’re relatively good at, while we buy cheaply from others what we need not waste resources on. This, on paper, is the win-win promise of trade without borders. Geo-cracks, however, have widened lately, trade relations have taken a geopolitical hue, and new opportunities need to be grabbed while global value chains bend away from China.