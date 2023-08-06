Trade barriers will come to hurt us all eventually

Trade barriers will come to hurt us all eventually3 min read 06 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Import barriers for work devices like laptops and PCs will raise domestic costs right away for uncertain gains. Such distortions of world trade threaten a lose-lose result for everyone
India has imposed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers. Any entity looking to ship these e-devices in for local sale from 1 November will need the state’s nod. This will impact foreign brands selling here, as the bulk of this hardware is imported, mostly from China. Even though the Centre denies a Licence Raj redux, the move is clearly protectionist, signifying an increase in its power over the market. Its basic aim is to boost the domestic manufacturing of these items with budgetary support—incentives were recently upped—behind an import barrier. Such a policy push for ‘Make in India’ risks a run-in with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules designed for barrier-free trade, which may explain the citation of ‘security’ as a motive—it’s a carve-out that could allow such curbs. Possible exposure to Chinese spyware has been hinted at. While both geo-strategic and job creation ends may possibly be served this way, we must also weigh the costs.