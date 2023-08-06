Trade barriers will come to hurt us all eventually

India has imposed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers. Any entity looking to ship these e-devices in for local sale from 1 November will need the state’s nod. This will impact foreign brands selling here, as the bulk of this hardware is imported, mostly from China. Even though the Centre denies a Licence Raj redux, the move is clearly protectionist, signifying an increase in its power over the market. Its basic aim is to boost the domestic manufacturing of these items with budgetary support—incentives were recently upped—behind an import barrier. Such a policy push for ‘Make in India’ risks a run-in with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules designed for barrier- free trade , which may explain the citation of ‘security’ as a motive—it’s a carve-out that could allow such curbs. Possible exposure to Chinese spyware has been hinted at. While both geo-strategic and job creation ends may possibly be served this way, we must also weigh the costs.

The seven items identified for licensing accounted for about $8.8 billion of imports in 2022-23, about three-fifths of it from China. This sum was swelling. Yet, even if it poses a security threat, it would call for technical bug-control and not blunt tools. Trade barricades mark an inward policy turn, a reminder of our closed economy pre-1991. That vaunted model of autarky failed. One thing or another always had to be imported. Under today’s self-reliance thrust, too, once licensing plays out and this shake-up settles, the e-devices being made here would need to be assembled from foreign kits to begin with. But while this could create jobs, it would also burden Indian buyers with costlier work tools, pushing up basic costs in an economy fast going digital. After all, a trade shield works by letting local output find captive takers at higher prices than what global competition would set. However, what if local assemblers need protection and props only briefly, while global value chains bend away from China, to emerge as the world’s next big laptop-making hub? Industrial policy did play a recent role in the rise of Apple and Samsung as handset export stars. The Centre looks keen to use the same playbook. By this strategy, once an actual edge in overseas markets is achieved, public funds can be relieved and low prices regained. Yet, what share of value we can grab may turn out to be modest—assembly alone is little—and such schemes have a history of failure. Unless our e-sacrifice yields a quick advantage that’s clearly in the public interest, not just private, we should not deviate from free trade. The Licence Raj taught us that state support for projects can get sticky as sunset clauses are endlessly rolled over, resulting in a net transfer of welfare from people to favoured parties. The last century showed that a market subject to the heavy hand of state control rarely works out well for an economy, even if it flatters to deceive at first.

Market forces let popular choices shape outcomes directly. Globally, free trade could optimize how resources get allocated for the maximum benefit of most, thanks to gains of economic efficiency: We’d all be better off if we did what we’re relatively good at, while we buy cheaply from others what we need not waste time and effort on. This is the win-win promise of trade without borders, with distrust across these the chief constraint. Alas, geo-cracks have widened lately, with eerie echoes of past trends that ended in the horror of war. Rejection of free trade might offer a few tactical wins. But such moves mostly end up as lose-lose for all.