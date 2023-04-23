Trade data provides more evidence of India’s K–shaped recovery3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:34 PM IST
- Consumption of luxury goods is up dramatically since the pandemic began to wane, but India won’t experience sustained economic growth and increased prosperity unless this recovery extends beyond the rich
New evidence for India’s K-shaped recovery keeps piling up. The latest comes from trade data. Imports of alcohol increased 54% in the first nine months of FY23 (April 2022 to January 2023), according to an analysis of the commerce ministry’s trade data. The import of exotic food items such as dragon fruit, preserved olives and high-value cheese jumped from 24% to 33%. Incoming shipments of caviar, although still tiny, doubled year-on-year.
