Trade data provides more evidence of India’s K–shaped recovery

While these shifts in the consumption patterns of the rich may or may not sustain, in India they could also be an outcome of certain sectors, such as high-skill exports, outperforming the overall economy. This would suggest that as some of the rich are getting richer, their attitudes towards consumption are changing. A small point here is that the central bank is spending dollars from its foreign currency reserves to keep the rupee from depreciating too much. By doing so it is subsidising imports across the board, thus supporting luxury consumption by the affluent.