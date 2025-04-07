Ajit Ranade: The decline of trade orthodoxy and rise of anti-free-traders

In the case of America, its trade deficit is a structural problem and not due to low tariffs (till recently). It is also the flip side of the tremendous faith of global investors who have been pouring capital into the US. In recent times, much of its inbound capital has been funding its fiscal deficit, not necessarily new productive capacity. The Chinese pile of $4 trillion in accumulated dollar reserves has a large portion of US Treasury bonds. How China will ever encash that large pile of wealth in the midst of a geopolitical clash is anybody’s guess. What if the US decides to unilaterally devalue its foreign obligations? Or repudiate part of its foreign debt?