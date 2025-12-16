The year that’s drawing to a close will be remembered as the point at which US President Donald Trump overturned the global trading system that had been in place since World War II. India has been a major target of Trumpian whimsy. It is now hard to believe that the world will go back to the old multilateral trading system even after Trump exits office. We are in untested territory, with all its inherent uncertainties.
Trade doesn’t always promote peace: What could go wrong was observed and outlined 80 years ago
SummaryTrade has long been sold as a force for harmony. Albert Hirschman warned otherwise. As Donald Trump upends the post-war trade order, a 1945 classic explains how asymmetric trade ties can produce grim outcomes—and what countries could do to secure their interests.
The year that’s drawing to a close will be remembered as the point at which US President Donald Trump overturned the global trading system that had been in place since World War II. India has been a major target of Trumpian whimsy. It is now hard to believe that the world will go back to the old multilateral trading system even after Trump exits office. We are in untested territory, with all its inherent uncertainties.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More