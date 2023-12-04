Trade has a role to play in climate action but unilateral barriers are unfair
Summary
- Finance, technology and international cooperation are critical enablers for accelerated climate action. Talks at CoP-28 should push back unilateral moves that unsettle an agreed balance of obligations.
CoP-28 underway in Dubai puts, for the first time, a spotlight on the role of trade in addressing climate change. The core issue is not one of climate trumping trade or vice versa. It is one of equity, fairness and common sense. Climate change knows no borders and the only way to address it is through collaborative action. However, the journey of the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been one of unfulfilled promises, specially in relation to commitments for the transfer of financial resources and environmentally sound technology (EST), which the recent IPCC Sixth Assessment Report notes has led to lagging adoption of low-emission technologies in most developing countries.