Trade has a role to play in climate action but unilateral barriers are unfair

Another interface of trade with climate change is trade in environmental goods and services (EGS), an area where several developed countries are seeking tariff liberalization on the reasoning that opening up such trade is a climate-friendly step. An UNCTAD report notes that the key exporters of EGS are the EU, US, Japan, UK, Singapore, Canada, South Korea, Switzerland and China, and developing countries are net importers. It further estimates that in 2019, tariff revenue collected on these goods by developing countries amounted to $15 billion. Clearly, it would be perfectly legitimate for developing countries to use tariff revenues from EGS imports as a source of climate finance. Any trade liberalization of EGS, on the contrary, will simply eliminate that source of tariff revenue while possibly enhancing market access for other countries.

