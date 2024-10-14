Opinion
The world needs clarity on beggar-thy-neighbour policies to ease trade tensions
Summary
- A policy is beggar-thy-neighbour when the benefit to the local economy is made possible only by the harm it generates for others. Identifying such policies is important. Is China’s cleantech surge, for example, bad for other countries?
With all major trading countries resorting to unilateral action to advance their own social, economic, environmental, and security goals, the world economy desperately needs a clear normative framework to determine the rules of the road.
