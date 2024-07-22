Policy can help usher in an Amrit Kaal for India’s trade
Summary
- A favourable phase could ensue as we help exporters get competitive amid changing global realities. The government has taken a host of measures towards that end.
Trade was a major feeder of growth for several emerging market economies in East Asia when they clocked 7-8% annual growth rates in the 90s and 2000s. Similarly, as India charts its Amrit Kaal ambitions, trade will be a crucial key to unlocking growth, albeit in the changed geopolitical context of our times. Several encouraging trends in India’s external sector are likely to buffer the country in a possibly volatile global environment.