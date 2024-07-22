Policy can help usher in an Amrit Kaal for India’s trade

The number of GCCs operating in India has increased from 1,000 in 2016 to 1,600 in 2023 and is expected to reach around 2,100 by 2028, according to some estimates. India’s service exports have always maintained a steady record of 14% growth annually (between 1993 and 2022), more than double the world services export growth of 6.8% over the same period.