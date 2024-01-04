Trade policy: India must reverse its tariff barrier uptrend

Free trade is out of favour in much of the world, with barriers being upped in the West, the World Trade Organization largely ineffective and globalization subject to a geopolitical split once again after a three-decade run. Not that it was a garden walk earlier, as fractious talks had left the globe with a jumble of bilateral deals instead of an orderly layout for a global market. India’s import tariffs were slashed by a big policy shift towards openness in the 1990s, but had crept up on average by the time New Delhi signalled an emphatic trade reorientation in late 2019, when India walked away from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), an emerging trade zone of the East with China as its biggest member, to pursue free-trade agreements (FTAs) with Western and West Asian economies. Moves by multinational firms to diversify global value chains (GVCs) and the idea of ‘friend-shoring’ have given wind to our West-bound sails since the pandemic, making the switch seem prescient, but there was a push factor too. India’s rejection of RCEP was explained partly by Eastern FTAs having let us down. They led to swelling imports from FTA partners without an equal upswell in Indian exports to their markets. Joining a new trade bloc that includes not just the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) but China as well could have risked even larger imbalances.

Our FTAs with Asean, South Korea and Japan have been under particular scrutiny. According to a report by Global Trade Research Initiative, a think-tank, records from the pre-FTA period of 2007-09 to the recent two years of 2020-22 show that India’s merchandise deficit grew by over 300% with Asean, 160% with South Korea and 138% with Japan during that span of time, while the overall external gap went up only 81.2%. In all three cases, Indian exports could not keep pace with imports. Our shipment of goods to Asean markets grew by almost 124% over the phase in review, while Asean imports rose by nearly 176%. Numbers for South Korea and Japan bear the same lopsided story. In the report’s analysis, among the reasons for this outcome was a significant asymmetry. While we lowered drawbridges for our partners from behind high tariff walls, they had lower duties to begin with and dropped them less in the FTA bargain. This spelt a mismatch in enthusiasm that left us with a growing net influx of goods; as the data shows, those pacts did relatively little for our exporters, some of whom found FTA compliance too costly to justify opting for a duty-free path that offered only a slight pricing advantage in their target markets.

A possible link between FTA-partner trade gaps and general barrier differences would suggest that another picture might have emerged had our tariffs generally been lower, which may also have meant more competitive domestic players at the get-go. This is a what-if we have not got a chance to test. Our market protection remains high by world standards, even though gradual exposure to global rivalry—regardless of FTA pledges—is the export optimist’s choice of strategy to sharpen a quality or price edge. With government policy aiming to reduce friction, compress logistical costs and boost exports with other enablers, there is a case for a trend reversal on tariffs. Another reason to reverse tariff escalation is the need to minimize input costs for the GVCs we hope to attract. Trade patterns are in flux and suboptimal bilateral deals in vogue, but some basics can’t be denied. Low-tariff economies globalize better.