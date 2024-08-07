Opinion
A trade policy for Viksit Bharat: Let’s reduce tariffs and rethink pacts
Montek Singh Ahluwalia 7 min read 07 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- India needs to resolve internal differences over self-reliance and revise import tariffs in line with those of other emerging market economies. The country must also join free-trade arrangements and adopt a more flexible approach to trade and investment talks.
The budget speech gave pride of place to the long-term goal of Viksit Bharat and also said that reforms in many areas would be needed to achieve it. This article focuses on one of those areas: trade policy.
