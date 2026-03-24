Trade tailwinds: Indian farmers and SMEs need support for success in European export markets

Most Indian farmers and small-and-medium-enterprise (SME) exporters lack knowledge about the EU’s requirements and don’t have funds for investment in technology and processes. They often go for the cheapest option rather than the best. Foreign direct investment (FDI) is not allowed in many agricultural fields, making it difficult for EU importers and manufacturers to work with supply chain partners here. In fact, many of them are unable to connect beyond Tier 1 suppliers. There is an urgent need for supply chain traceability.