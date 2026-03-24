The India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) has reduced tariffs on many agricultural exports, but these alone won’t secure market access unless our exporters meet high EU import standards and sustainable production requirements.
Trade tailwinds: Indian farmers and SMEs need support for success in European export markets
SummaryOur farmers and small firms must seize new EU export openings, but lower tariffs alone won’t do the job. Meeting Europe’s tough green, safety and labour standards will demand funding, traceability and policy support—without which India risks losing a key market.
The India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) has reduced tariffs on many agricultural exports, but these alone won’t secure market access unless our exporters meet high EU import standards and sustainable production requirements.
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