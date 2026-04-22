The recently concluded WTO Ministerial Conference (MC-14) in Cameroon reaffirmed commitment to a ‘rules-based trading system.’ Yet, in a world where trade rules are increasingly bent, bypassed or selectively enforced, that reassurance feels more ceremonial than convincing.
Trade uncertainty: India should forge a resilience alliance of neutral countries with common interests
SummaryAs trade rules fall apart and geopolitical shocks disrupt supply chains, the WTO has been left as a hapless bystander. A resilience alliance could forge a network of trusted interdependence that serves mutual ends but leaves nobody vulnerable.
The recently concluded WTO Ministerial Conference (MC-14) in Cameroon reaffirmed commitment to a ‘rules-based trading system.’ Yet, in a world where trade rules are increasingly bent, bypassed or selectively enforced, that reassurance feels more ceremonial than convincing.
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