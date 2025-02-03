Trade war alert: Brace for a rough ride as Trump’s tariffs kick in
Summary
- The US president’s reckless trade aggression against Canada, Mexico and China may have sparked a trade war that’ll leave the whole world worse off. India can’t expect to escape the fallout of misguided US policy.
The bite of Donald Trump’s trade policy, many had hoped, would be a whole lot softer than its bark. The US president, it would appear, is not sorry to dash those hopes. Invoking a national emergency, he has imposed tariffs—effective this week—of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico, except for oil and gas from Canada, on which he has levied an import duty of 10%.