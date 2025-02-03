Trade war alert: Brace for a rough ride as Trump’s tariffs kick in

President Trump is also sending illegal immigrants to their home countries. Done at scale, this would starve the US workforce of low-cost workers, raise wages and worsen cost-push inflation. Should Trump also go ahead with internal tax cuts, a likely wider US fiscal deficit will add to price pressures. This instability would not just hurt US growth and consumption (imports included), but also force the Fed to hike policy rates (or hold back cuts). Elevated rates of interest in the US would drive capital towards America, raise the dollar index and weaken other currencies.