Opinion
Trade war: How best to brace for the return of ‘beggar thy neighbour’ policies
Summary
- Mexico and Canada must hope US domestic lobbies restrain Trump’s tariffs. Big exporter China needs to up efficiency. India could use America’s ‘reciprocal tariff’ approach to its trade advantage.
The word ‘tariff’ traces its origin to the Arabic word ‘arrafa,’ meaning notify. In the short few weeks of his new term, US President Donald Trump has certainly notified the world of his intention to use tariffs as his instrument of choice.
