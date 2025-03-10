Trade war: How best to brace for the return of ‘beggar thy neighbour’ policies

Engaging in a trade war by imposing tariffs on imported pork and the like from the US, however, makes for good politics but bad economics for Chinese citizens. Countries like India that are potentially subject to ‘reciprocal’ tariffs should blame Americans politically, but use the opportunity to reduce their own tariffs. This would benefit India’s trade with the US. For Canada and Mexico, though, the policy shift is an existential threat, as there are very few options available to them other than hoping that domestic lobbies in the US will force the Trump administration’s hand against these irrational tariffs.