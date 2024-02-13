Trade winds in RBI sails: A receding El Niño may ease food inflation

El Niño is part of what’s called a ‘southern oscillation’ pattern, a three-stage cyclical phenomenon that occurs across the equatorial zone of the vast Pacific and affects precipitation in Asia. The complexity is that the entire cycle’s span varies; it typically takes anything from 2 to 7 years. El Niño usually lasts for a year or less, with a transition phase, while La Niña can persist for 1-3 years. Here’s what happens. Under normal conditions, strong trade winds blow from east to west across the tropical zone of the Pacific Ocean, pushing warm surface water towards Asia. These winds weaken, cyclically. As they do, the ocean’s superficial warm water slops towards South America in the direction of the planet’s spin, leaving the Asian seaboard with an upwell of colder water. Since it takes warm seas for rain clouds to form, this tilting away of Pacific warmth from Asia to America, called El Niño, results in less rainfall over Asia than usual. The neutral phase, projected later this year, would see trade winds regaining their usual strength, which would let the ocean’s ‘thermocline’—which separates the cold water of its depths from the warm surface above it—flatten out. Once La Niña takes hold after that, the upwell scenario would flip sides: i.e., the ocean’s warmth would tilt Asia-wards, lowering air pressure and causing evaporation to deliver more rain than usual in this part of the world, while leaving South America short of precipitation instead. For a fulsome monsoon in India, however, another factor needs to be kept track of: the Indian Ocean Dipole. This measures the difference in sea-surface temperatures on opposite sides of this ocean. If mercury readings differ a lot between its eastern and western parts, it could either mitigate or amplify the impact of the Pacific’s oscillation. And if that’s not enough of a complication, the effects of climate change have also given global weather systems an extra dose of unpredictability.

