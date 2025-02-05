Opinion
Traffic penalties based on income levels would be both effective and equitable
Vipul Anekant , Gourav Vallabh , Bhoomi Goyal 4 min read 05 Feb 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- India should adopt a progressive scale for traffic fines to ensure that these can deter everybody equally regardless of economic status. This is a fair and implementable way to make our roads safer.
India’s current traffic fine system enforces a uniform monetary penalty, regardless of an offender’s income. For example, a billionaire and a low-income individual may be fined ₹500 for the same violation.
