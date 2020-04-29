Transform risk management to aid a credit revival

In the post-covid scenario, a significant credit uptake will be critical to support an economic revival. However, the economy has been struggling with low credit off take since 2015. Between January 2015 and January 2020, a whopping 260 basis points reduction in the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate did not help. While low credit demand may be a reason, the risk aversion of lenders cannot be ignored. This aversion is driven by the huge non-performing assets (NPA) burden and continued credit blowups at regular intervals. Ironically, the underlying factor causing this undue risk aversion is also the one that caused the credit boom, which resulted in the NPA burden. This largely unaddressed factor is that lending decisions in most parts are judgmental—often supported by unverifiable heuristics, buttressed by a selective use of data. If the shortcomings of the risk management function are not addressed forthwith, sustainable credit growth will be difficult to achieve. Three specific shortcomings need attention.

The limited use of data-driven insights: The usage of systematic decision-making, driven by data insights, is higher in retail than in commercial lending. However, even in retail, data analytics is not widely used. With the exception of a few pockets of excellence, analytics deployment is limited to the acquisition of unsecured products. This leaves secured products and functions such as collections outside the purview of objective, data-driven decision-making. In commercial lending, analytics is yet to be comprehensively adopted by the system. There have been instances where the understanding of what constitutes objective decision-making itself has been shown to be unclear. So, an ‘objective’ risk score card for commercial loans uses subjective inputs in its model such as the ‘quality of management’.

Nascent analytical capability: Most large lenders have data analytics and modelling teams. However, a majority of the analysis is restricted to large data sets, with tried and tested approaches such as logistic regressions, clustering and the decision trees. As the ecosystem matures, more tools such as fat-tail analytics, sparse data modelling, quantitative stress benchmarking and the synthesis of macro data in credit models could be used. These are most relevant for assessing risk in different crisis scenarios.

Data handling and analytics infrastructure: Most banks have a significant amount of data. However, very few are able to provide it quickly in a form amenable to analysis. Providing a 360-degree view of customers across business cycles, with a high assurance of data quality and integrity, is a big challenge.

The current economic crisis has a texture and magnitude very different from most economic crisis in the past. The downward revision of global gross domestic product (GDP) suggests that the magnitude of stress levels may be way higher than during any of the previous crises. The near-universal lockdown and weak consumer sentiment have caused demand destruction in the real economy. This is different from most of the previous crises where the troubles originated in financial markets and spilled over to the real economy. Different industries and customer segments will recover over different time frames (some immediately while others could take up to 8 quarters) with varying recovery trajectories, not just ‘V’- or ‘W’-shaped. Therefore, capabilities to handle effectively not just the risk function but also the overall planning function are required to overcome this crisis. Three such capabilities that banks need to develop promptly are:

Proactive monitoring and simulations ability: At a minimum, the data capabilities should be able to track portfolio behaviour almost daily. This should go together with the ability to perform rapid analysis on consolidated data at the portfolio or borrower level. The uncertainty of the stress level as well as the divergent industry impact would require performing multiple simulations accurately and speedily. Excel-based extrapolations from the last few data points need to cede way to Monte Carlo simulators. However, the user interfaces should not be complex so that business leaders are able to operate them easily.

Model and credit policy: Most existing risk models are built on data collected during normal economic conditions. Such models in the best case would underestimate the credit risk in the current environment. In certain commonly used models, there is a high likelihood of a breakdown in correlation and functional relations assumed by them. In such cases, merely taking a more stringent score cut-off will be misleading. Adjusting existing scores for the crisis requires in-depth application of fat-tail analytics. Similarly, credit policies, which are often overlaid on model scores, need to be simulated on past data and, if required, on imputed data—that represents a crisis period—to test their efficacy. A knee-jerk reaction of adopting blanket conservatism to compensate for a lack of techno-analytical capability is tantamount to foregoing sustainable credit growth opportunities.

Empowered cross functional team: The evolving situation requires departments such as risk, credit policy, analytics, model validation and technology to work seamlessly as one team. An ‘Agile Squad’ needs to be formed during crisis to detect, analyze, decide and implement risk management decisions with speed.

These steps represent the start of a much-needed transformation of the risk management function. It’s a different issue that apart from adding to shareholder value, these steps are now critical to an economic revival in India.

These are the authors’ personal views.

Abhinav Bansal and Deep Mukherjee are, respectively, a managing director and an associate director at Boston Consulting Group.

