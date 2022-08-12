Transgender pilots a big leap for Indian aviation4 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 03:55 PM IST
- India has the highest number of women pilots. With DGCA allowing transgender people to work as pilots, Indian aviation will be even more diverse
It is a welcome development that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has laid down norms that will allow transgender people to function as pilots—even of commercial aircraft. It is one of those rare moments in our public life when institutional mechanisms work as they are intended to, and enable life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.