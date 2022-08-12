Transgender pilots a big leap for Indian aviation

DGCA undertook this action, following a demand from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to remove unreasonable conditions that disqualify a transgender person to even obtain a student pilot licence, pointing out that extant norms fell foul of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019. Adam Harry, a trainee pilot who had obtained his student pilot licence from South Africa, had his application for a student pilot licence turned down in India, on the ground he was still on hormone treatment following gender reassignment. He was told that he could apply again, once he had come off medication. This effectively meant a lifelong ban, as his medication was prescribed to be lifelong. This intervention by the ministry of social justice has finally prodded DGCA to come out with norms for allowing transgender people to apply for all categories of a pilot licence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}