From green to transition finance: Re-gear Asia’s carbon clean-up
Summary
- Achieving sustained economic development with the least carbon emissions needs a major shift in energy production and consumption. But we must also aim for a just transition. Sunset industries also need finance to clean up their operations.
Asia is the economic engine of the world. Population growth, urbanization and industrialization are on the rise. But the region also faces a stark reality: achieving sustained economic development with the least amount of carbon emissions requires a monumental shift in energy production and consumption. We also cannot forget that we are no longer just chasing a ‘green’ future. We’re striving for a just transition as well.