Transition finance can balance profitability with sustainability 28 Aug 2023
It can satisfy today’s needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own
The burgeoning Indian economy is at a critical juncture. The country is on a strong trajectory as it sustains a healthy economic growth rate and is not far behind most developed nations on addressing climate change concerns and setting carbon reduction targets. India has set ambitious goals to reduce its emissions intensity by 33-35% from 2005 levels by 2030 and to achieve 40% of its electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources by then. These objectives are part of the country’s effort to achieve net zero greenhouse-gas-emissions by 2070.