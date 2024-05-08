Trash it right: We must transform waste management
Summary
- India must get its act together. Thankfully, there exists a viable business model focused on the environmental as well as social impact of waste management, one that uses twin revenue streams to achieve a triple balance of ‘people, planet and profits.’
Heard of the Trash Isles? It’s a ‘country’ with over 100,000 citizens, with Judi Dench as its queen and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as defence minister. This floating mass of trash clumped together and polluting the Pacific Ocean was declared an imagined country by an awareness campaign to focus attention on the ‘no man’s land’ that gets polluted by everyone’s waste but is taken care of by no one. Today, it is the world’s 26th smallest ‘country’ by population, with all its ‘citizens’ (people who have signed up to clean up the mess) pledging to reduce consumption of single-use plastic.