Trash it right: We must transform waste management

India’s current policy framework aims to eliminate landfills or have less than 10% of waste going into these. This forms the basis of ‘zero waste’ policies that are part of the Solid Waste Management Rules in India. To achieve this end result, we will need to introduce a holistic system that begins with the collection of segregated waste, followed closely by further sorting into multiple categories, the aggregation of each category, and finally its dispatch to various recyclers. If this process is followed meticulously across the country, we will have a system calibrated for maximum resource recovery, with 95% of the waste sent for processing and just 5% put into a landfill.