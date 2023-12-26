Trauma could forge the mettle that a leadership role demands
Adverse experiences bring out qualities that leaders must have and training modules can do it too.
Remember where you were during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks? You probably recollect your exact location, the people you were with, the first person you checked on, and also the minutest of details about that event. And yet, you probably struggle to remember where you were last Tuesday. Why can we remember the tiniest details of a 15-year-old event, but not what happened last week? The answer is trauma. Memories, experiences, lessons and relationships forged during ‘traumatic’ events are far stronger and longer lasting. Evolutionarily experiences of traumatic events are hard-coded into the brain to ensure their retention for the future. This phenomenon offers a powerful tool for developing leaders and exponentially increasing organizational ‘speed of trust.’