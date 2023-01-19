Travel data shows India’s economic recovery has legs; indeed, even wings

The entire growth of wireless broadband, which has made India one of the biggest consumers of data in the world, has seen a proliferation of services, for which the data-capture systems of 2011-12 vintage are just not geared. The proliferation of streamed content, with the option to have subtitles in multiple languages, generates demand for writers, translators, content producers and technicians on an unprecedented scale. Their incomes are likely to be captured more in indirect indicators such as the growth of craft breweries, the launch in India of several high-value, high-quality alcoholic beverages and, in general, the demand for hospitality and travel.