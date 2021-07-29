Travel management holds the key to covid containment

In the first wave of covid, particularly in the pandemic’s early phase, we found covid cases reported mostly from states with metropolitan cities and international airports. India’s air connectivity with global destinations is high, with as many as 30 airports catering to international flights. A look at the detailed data of India’s six busiest airports would show heavy passenger pressure in Delhi and Mumbai in terms of coverage of destinations, volume of passengers, tourist arrivals and departures from India to international destinations. Given the high levels of traffic they have, these airports cannot be closed down to control the spread of the virus. The health ministry has been issuing travel advisories for passengers since February 2020, but not much effort has gone into the preparation of guidelines for airlines and airport staff, let alone those who work at commercial outlets in airport terminals. Some of these workers have been cited in news reports saying that they have not been given priority vaccinations. This is worrisome, as the complete immunization of all staff working at major hubs of travel, from where people fan out in various directions, is essential for covid containment. In the absence of an official programme for them, airlines must take responsibility for their staff vaccination. While temperature checks are easily done when boarding cards are scanned before flights, we also require high-performance equipment that would eliminate interpersonal contact during the often-elaborate process of passenger security checks and luggage scrutiny.

