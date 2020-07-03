Traversing business ethics in a post Covid world

As they navigate the questions of survival businesses will navigate the thorny questions regarding redundancy and pay cuts. With regard to redundancy, in the economic calculations, businesses must build in the ethical dimensions- which have quantifiable long-term costs and benefits. Adam Grant, the Wharton pyschologist writing in the Economist reminds us that layoffs hurt productivity and innovation as businesses lose valuable skills and synergies. “Those who remain are distracted by survivor’s guilt, anxiety and searching for more secure jobs." Companies that slash jobs tend to perform worse than those that find alternatives such as pay cuts – they also erode trust in the long run. To maintain long-term trust and productivity, in any decision regarding redundancy and paycut, must be deliberative and participative to the extent possible and factor in fairness of process, transparency and compassion.