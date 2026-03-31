Treat used water, don’t waste it: Our water security may depend on recycling this vital resource

Water is life. Our lives, environment and livelihoods depend on this vital resource. As we aspire to a new India, we stand at a crossroads in our water management journey. The way we manage it will shape the future of our villages, cities and people. India’s annual per capita water availability declined to 1,486 cubic metres in 2021 and is projected at 1,367 cubic metres by 2031. The ‘water stress’ threshold of 1,700 cubic metres has already breached and we are approaching the ‘water scarcity’ benchmark of 1,000 cubic metres per head.