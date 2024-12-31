Trillion dollar question: Will the events of 2024 set off a headwind or tailwind?
Summary
- Old theories of social and economic cycles were back in discussion across the globe as politics and economics impacted each other over the past year. The implications of the changes we’ve seen will begin to unfold in 2025.
Another year recedes for a new one to begin, laden with our collective hopes and expectations. The end of any time cycle is a good moment for honest reviews and barebone analysis. The past 12 months have been quite momentous, etching new lines in the sand and conjuring images that inspire both awe and dread.