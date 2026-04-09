Time for triple-loop thinking: Are we asking the right geo-strategic, economic and social questions?

Arun Maira

Arun Maira is a thought leader on subjects of systems change and institutional reform. He has an unusual combination of experience as a hands-on leader and a consultant to leaders in the private, public and social sectors. He is the author of several books on institutional transformation.<br><br>Arun Maira worked for 25 years with the Tata Group in senior leadership and board positions from 1965 to 1989. He was CEO of Innovation Associates and leader of Arthur D. Little’s global organization and strategy practice in the US from 1989 to 1999. He was Chairman of the Boston Consulting in India from 2000 to 2008. He was a Member of India’s Planning Commission from 2009 to 2014.<br><br>He has served on the boards of several companies and education institutions in India and abroad. He was Chairman of Save the Children India and HelpAge International UK. He was Chairman of the Quality Council of India and Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh.<br><br>His recent books are “Reimagining India’s Economy: The Road to a More Equitable Society” and “Transforming Systems: Why the World Needs a New Ethical Toolkit”. He has also published a book of his poems: “Listening to My Mind: Zen-Like Diversions”.<br><br>Arun Maira was born in Lahore on 15 August 1943. He has a master’s degree in physics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.