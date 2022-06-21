India also needs a nationwide emergency response facility like America’s famed ‘Call 911’ service, cadres for which could be drawn from commando units of the armed forces. Our trolley problem needs to be tackled
The lives of 11 tourists on board a cable car in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, were endangered after the trolley got stuck midway on Monday. Thankfully, all the people were saved in a high-wire rescue act. They were lowered onto a hill using harnesses. While that’s a relief, that such an incident should happen at all is a matter of serious concern, especially since memories of a similar trolley failure in Jharkhand as recently as April, in which three lives were lost, have not yet faded. Even the Timber Trail Resort where Monday’s incident took place was witness to a similar episode back in 1992, when one life was lost.
That ropeway trolleys are still prone to such dangers is a sign of lax safety practices. Weak adherence to maintenance protocols has long characterized the operation of such mechanical gigs in the country. In general, it’s about time that sundry risks of this kind are taken more seriously and casual attitudes reformed. Safety checks must be diligently enforced. The country also needs a nationwide emergency response facility like America’s famed “Call 911" service, cadres for which could be drawn from commando units of the armed forces. Our trolley problem needs to be tackled.
