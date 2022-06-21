Trolley problem

The lives of 11 tourists on board a cable car in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, were endangered after the trolley got stuck midway on Monday. Thankfully, all the people were saved in a high-wire rescue act. They were lowered onto a hill using harnesses. While that’s a relief, that such an incident should happen at all is a matter of serious concern, especially since memories of a similar trolley failure in Jharkhand as recently as April, in which three lives were lost, have not yet faded. Even the Timber Trail Resort where Monday’s incident took place was witness to a similar episode back in 1992, when one life was lost.

