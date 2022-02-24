Trouble in Ukraine is pain for RBI and finmin

Crude prices could remain above $100 per barrel in the near to medium term unless the Opec decides to increase output materially, Crisil Research said in a note on Thursday, as the world watched Russian attacks on Ukraine. But over the past three months, Opec members haven’t been meeting their production targets, which has kept up the pressure on prices. Earlier in January, India's petroleum minister Hardeep Puri got on the phone with the Sultan Al Jaber, managing director and group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the national oil company of oil rich United Arab Emirates (UAE), to nudge—without great success—crude oil producing countries to raise output and lower prices.