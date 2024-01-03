Truckers’ protests: government mustn’t yield to unreasonable demands
SummaryThere can be no fundamental right to hit and run. But the government should address concerns over the enhancement of penalties unaccompanied by measures to erode arbitrary powers of the police over the citizenry
The government has sought to diffuse the truckers’ strike against new provisions raising the penalty for hit-and-run crimes from a two-year jail term and fines to a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment and fines. The provisions are included in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the Indian Penal Code.