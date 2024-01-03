Truckers’ protests: government mustn’t yield to unreasonable demands

The government has sought to diffuse the truckers’ strike against new provisions raising the penalty for hit-and-run crimes from a two-year jail term and fines to a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment and fines. The provisions are included in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the Indian Penal Code.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla has assured the All India Motor Transport Congress—one of the unions representing truck drivers—that the new rules related to hit-and-run accidents would be implemented only after consultation with the transporters’ body.

There can be no fundamental right to hit and run. The government cannot yield to unreasonable protests even when they are by truckers, the lifeblood of the economy’s supply systems. It must, however, address the truck drivers’ concerns over lynch-mob justice, in case they do tarry at the accident site, and of extortion by the police.

India has one of the worst road fatality figures in the world. In 2022, the latest year for which data is available, 461,312 road accidents occurred, injuring 443,366 people and claiming 168,491 lives, according to a government report released in October.

While the design, structural engineering and upkeep of roads are vital factors, responsible driving is key when it comes to reducing road mishaps and fatalities. Laws and penalties are meant to incentivise responsible driving.

The crime of hit and run accounts for a larger proportion of road fatalities in India than in countries where the rule of law prevails. There are several reasons for this. One is the tendency for people of the locality where an accident happens to deliver mob justice to the driver involved. The expectation that the perpetrator of an accident would receive punishment fit for his crime is so low that people take the law into their own hands to deliver instant punishment, which normally takes the form of violent beatings. This deters drivers from staying on at the site of an accident.

Another is the total lack of accountability of the police in most parts of India. If an accident is reported to the police, under what section of law the person responsible for the accident is charged depends on the police.

If a driver is guilty only of rash and negligent driving, he could get away with six months’ imprisonment, under the IPC (which would increase to 5 years in jail under the BNS). If a driver is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and running away following an accident without reporting the crime to police, he can be sent to jail for 10 years under BNS and made to pay a heavy fine, or even face more serious charges.

Truck drivers complain of demand for bribes by the police to be charged with offences that call for lighter penalties. The heavier the punishment prescribed by the law, the larger the bribe that can be extracted to alter the nature of the charge.

The enhancement of the penalty for the crime of hit and run has caused such a furore among truck drivers precisely because of this reason: it increases the scale of extortion they can be subjected to in case they happen to be involved in an accident, whether they are culpable or not.

This is not something that can be addressed by changing the law. It calls for drastic reform of the police and the system of administration to remove the arbitrary power the police wield over ordinary citizens.

Should vehicles mandatorily mount cameras in front and at the back to record accidents? How should such data be stored and accessed? Can the police be made accountable to a committee of the legislature, apart from to the Executive? Should the police be routinely made accountable to human rights watchdogs?

Such issues also need to be looked into to address the concerns over the enhancement of penalties unaccompanied by measures to erode arbitrary powers of the state over the citizenry.

Giving in to disruptive agitations to dilute laws without addressing basic issues involved in raising apprehensions about the law, in the first place, is to feed the dynamic of mob rule.