Truckers’ protests: government mustn’t yield to unreasonable demands

The crime of hit and run accounts for a larger proportion of road fatalities in India than in countries where the rule of law prevails. There are several reasons for this. One is the tendency for people of the locality where an accident happens to deliver mob justice to the driver involved. The expectation that the perpetrator of an accident would receive punishment fit for his crime is so low that people take the law into their own hands to deliver instant punishment, which normally takes the form of violent beatings. This deters drivers from staying on at the site of an accident.