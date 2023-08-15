Truly inclusive workplaces can and should be created

Every June, thousands of rainbow-coloured flags flutter across the world as people throng marches and parades to celebrate the spirit, resilience and achievements of the Pride movement. Though these celebrations conclude with Pride month, it is incumbent upon us to reflect on its key message round the calendar—especially on the fact that it means much more than emphasizing the right to self-determined sexuality. It means community, freedom, progress, action, belonging and an ongoing commitment to a more equal future for not just the LGBTIQ+ community, but also for everyone. Workplaces have a vital role to play in Pride inclusion. Even as we see the number of Pride-friendly employers grow, let us examine how organizations can make the leap from tokenism to fostering a truly inclusive workplace culture.

