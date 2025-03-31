Harsh Pant: Trump’s dice roll will throw up a new world order
Summary
- The US will not play the security role it has played since World War II, as the US president acknowleges America’s limitations. The new global order that emerges will depend on how other countries respond.
In his two months in office, US President Donald Trump has given a new meaning to the term ‘disruption.’ Before he took his second presidential avatar, the term was discussed mostly in hypothetical terms in seminar rooms and conference circuits. But eight weeks plus of Trump 2.0 have made disruption the operational reality for the global order.