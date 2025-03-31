Harsh Pant: Trump’s dice roll will throw up a new world order

The Russia-Ukraine war is moving towards another stage, with ceasefire talks speeding ahead in Saudi Arabia. The two sides have agreed “to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea" as well as “to develop measures for implementing... the agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine." This in itself is a major achievement for Trump, as it is easy to start wars but incredibly difficult to end them. For the past three years, the message from Washington was in favour of escalation. Now Trump seems to have put his reputation on the line to address a festering sore at the heart of Europe’s security architecture.