The Trump administration’s tariff policy is extractive—it reminds us of robber barons of the Gilded Age

In a remarkable commentary published at the end of June, a former leading economist in the Trump administration acknowledges (and endorses) what many have suspected: The function of the US President’s foreign economic policy is to act like a 21st-century robber baron.
The original robber barons were greedy industrialists who grew rich through monopolistic practices in the US during the Gilded Age. In the late 19th century, men like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie built massive fortunes by suppressing competition and charging exorbitant prices in industries such as oil and steel.
They were called ‘robbers’ because exploiting your consumers to enrich yourself is probably the most denigrated business practice in the world. Yet that is precisely what the US has been doing over the past year and a half, boasts Stephen Miran, chair of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers until February 2026, who now serves on the board of the US Federal Reserve. Miran applauds this approach, arguing that it is working wonders for the US (never mind others).