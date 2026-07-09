The Trump administration’s tariff policy is extractive—it reminds us of robber barons of the Gilded Age

It is one thing to claim that you are raising tariffs because of national-security concerns or because you want to revive local factories. These are plausible objectives, even if one disagrees on the usefulness of import tariffs in achieving them. But it is quite another thing to say, as Miran does, that the goal is to squeeze monopoly rents out of other countries by manipulating their terms of trade. With this presented as the objective, others respond accordingly.