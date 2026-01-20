Is Trump’s America trying to outdo the Opec cartel on oil clout? Here’s why this game won’t work
US regime-change plays in Venezuela and Iran suggest Trump wants sway over the global oil market to shape geo-economic outcomes. But oil is fungible and a supply squeeze won’t grant the US geopolitical leverage. Even the Arab oil embargo of 1973 didn’t get far.
From a certain angle, US President Donald Trump is doing in a matter of weeks what other leaders could never have dreamt of: Assembling an oil cartel with sufficient sway to rival Opec and acquiring a kill switch for the energy-importing economy of America’s prime geopolitical rival, China.