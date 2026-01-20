There is also historical precedent for why a longer-term chill between Tehran and Beijing on the oil front is unlikely. For all the fears of petroleum being used as a geopolitical weapon, occasions when fossil fuel producers have frozen out their customers for political reasons are few and far between. The 1973 Arab oil embargo is a rare exception, but the failure of its stated aim—to end Western oil importers’ military support for Israel—illustrates why most have tended to steer clear of ideological fights.